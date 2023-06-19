The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US: new settlement action barrier to peace, Israel must keep Aqaba pledge

According to the left-wing group Peace Now one of the plans would retroactively legalize the Palgei Maim outpost, as a new neighborhood of the Eli settlement in the Binyamin region.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 20:51

Updated: JUNE 19, 2023 21:48
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest against Israeli settlements near Nablus in the West Bank, April 10, 2023. (photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)
The US called on Israel to halt unilateral actions against peace after the government accelerated the pace of settlement activity and gave Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich broad powers over the process.

Such “unilateral actions... make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve and are an obstacle to peace,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a special statement he issued over the weekend as US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf arrived in the region.

She arrived as the Israeli government removed most of the diplomatic oversight that restrained the authorization for new settlement homes and shortened the bureaucratic phase. It also scheduled a meeting of the Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria to advance plans for 4,560 new settlement homes.

'US deeply troubled'

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen at a Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen at a Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“The United States is deeply troubled” by the decision to advance those plans and “similarly concerned by reports of changes to Israel’s system of settlement administration that expedites the planning and approval” of homes, Miller said.

According to the left-wing group Peace Now, one of the plans would retroactively legalize the Palgei Maim outpost as a new neighborhood of the Eli settlement in the Binyamin region. It said that there will be some 28 plans slated for 18 settlements, some of which would double and triple the size of the existing settlements.

Miller reminded Israel it had a responsibility to abide by commitments it made in February and March at summits in Jordan’s Aqaba and in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. In Aqaba, Israel suspended settlement announcements for four months but now holds that it can move forward with such steps.

Miller called on Israel to “fulfill the commitments it made” in Aqaba and Sharm “and return to dialogue aimed at de-escalation.”

The Biden administration, which frowns on all settlement activity at any time, has insisted that Israel must refrain from such unilateral steps based on the Aqaba and Sharm process, which included officials from Israel, the PA, Egypt, Jordan and the US.

In Ramallah, PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein el-Sheikh also called for an end to Israeli unilateral action when he met with Leaf. He urged her to “launch a political initiative that would force Israel and the Palestinians to adhere to their commitments to preserve the two-state solution.”

At the Knesset, Smotrich stood firm against the US, stating he would continue to develop all parts of the “Land of Israel in a clear and unapologetic manner.”

The European Union said Israel’s “unilateral steps go against the need to ensure calm and defuse tensions on the ground. The EU remains supportive of the Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh communiques and urges all parties to recommit themselves to de-escalation, and to pave the way towards a political horizon.”

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said the settlement activity was a “flagrant violation under international law” and called on Israel to “halt and reverse such decisions.”

They are “a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace,” he said. “At a time of increased violence and fragility on the ground [and] the prolonged absence of a political process... such steps only push Israelis and Palestinians further apart and risk destabilizing an already highly tense situation on the ground,” he added.



