Is the IDF inching toward a Defensive Shield style operation in Jenin? - analysis

Although a full scale operation seems unlikely at this stage, it may be possible that a smaller operation will be carried out in Jenin and other areas of the West Bank.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 20:05
IDF soldiers conducting arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave, April 12, 2022
IDF soldiers conducting arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave, April 12, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The hints are growing that the IDF will carry out some kind of mini-Operation Defensive Shield in Jenin and potentially other specific areas of the West Bank.

The IDF, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do not want this. They have meticulously avoided getting dragged into a major operation for several months, despite regular calls from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

And it still seems unlikely, as things currently stand, that the IDF would undergo a full scale Operation Defensive Shield for several months and throughout the West Bank.

Such an operation would not only draw condemnation from the US and the EU, but it could deflate or freeze the Abraham Accords.

That is only at the diplomatic level.

IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022

At the military level, the Jerusalem Post understands that the majority of the IDF brass do not want such a wide and open-ended operation.

They are not sure that the current IDF would be up to the task, they believe the number of casualties to IDF troops and Palestinians would balloon far larger than it is now, even with the escalated terror situation.

Also, they believe that the Palestinian Authority would collapse and that Hamas could take over in its wake.

However, upset Israel and the IDF are with the PA for going after it before the International Criminal Court, no one in the security establishment actually views “legal terrorism” or “diplomatic terrorism” as anywhere near as bad as real violent terrorism.

IDF does not want conflict with Hamas

Put differently, the IDF would much rather deal with the PA and the ICC in the West Bank, than Hamas.

On that basis, the IDF and the Shin Bet have carried out only gradual escalations against terror cells in the West Bank, while avoiding taking off the gloves too much.

Sometimes they have used more troops, demolished more houses of terror families and faster and put the most Palestinians in administrative detention since 2006.

Even at the height of the Knife Intifada of 2015-2016, the administrative detention numbers only jumped from a few hundred to around 750, whereas now they are over 1,000.

But these changes are relatively small.

What we have seen this past week are changes of a completely different magnitude.

Using attack helicopters to fire missiles to rescue ambushed troops is a huge escalation.

Ordering a drone to fire missiles to blow up a terror cell, as it is driving away from a shooting incident, is taking off the gloves even more.

Do these incidents, one after another, mean that blowing up terrorists with helicopters and drones could start to become a regular pattern in the West Bank.

IDF Brig. Gen. Chief Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said “no” on Wednesday night, but it was a soft “no” and it only seemed to apply to the immediate situation.

There was no broad denial that we might not see more such high level uses of force in the coming weeks or months to bring down the terror wave, if nothing else is working.

Moreover, the Post has received indications from multiple officials that a potential mini-Defensive Shield of a few days or a few weeks in Jenin, and perhaps Nablus and one or two other problem spots – could be in the works,

The idea would be to escalate and “drain the swamp” of terror in a few of the worst spots, but do it fast enough, short enough and with lower casualties, that Israel could avoid being seen as going to war in the West Bank, like it has with Gaza.

In other words, the hope would be to avoid causing the PA to collapse, avoid new problems with the ICC and avoid diplomatic issues with the US, EU and Abraham Accords countries.

Can this work?

Could Israel manage such a “mini-escalation” without the Palestinian response leading to a major escalation?

It is unclear and this is one reason why Israel still has not gone for this idea.

But as time runs on with the security forces seeming unable to lower the terror wave, it is starting to be discussed more seriously.  



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu IDF Jenin Middle East Yoav Gallant Bezalel Smotrich
