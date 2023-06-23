The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Opposition still leading as Gantz drops slightly in new poll

If elections were held on Friday, the opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) would hold 63 seats, while the coalition would hold 51 seats, according to the poll.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 07:38
THEN-PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sit in the Knesset plenum, in 2020.
THEN-PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sit in the Knesset plenum, in 2020. ‘The ephemeral ministries concocted for the Netanyahu-Gantz government are infamous,’ says the writer
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Benny Gantz's National Unity Party dropped by two seats, while the Likud rose by one seat compared to a poll last week in a new poll published by Maariv on Friday morning.

Yisrael Beytenu and Yesh Atid also rose by a seat each, while Otzma Yehudit fell by one seat.

According to the poll, if elections were held on Friday, Gantz's party would earn 30 seats, while the Likud would earn 26 seats. Meanwhile, Yesh Atid would earn 17 seats, Shas would earn nine seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Hadash-Ta'al and Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats each, Religious Zionist, Ra'am and Meretz would earn five seats each and Otzma Yehudit would earn four seats.

A VOTER selects a ballot during the country’s general election, at a Tel Aviv polling station. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS) A VOTER selects a ballot during the country’s general election, at a Tel Aviv polling station. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

Opposition still projected to hold majority in next election

The opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) would hold 63 seats, while the coalition would hold 51 seats, according to the poll. Hadash-Ta'al traditionally does not sit in coalitions.

500 people took part in the poll which was conducted among a representative sample of the Israeli population. The margin of error of the poll sits at 4.3%.



