Three killed in shootings across Israel's Arab sector as violence rises

These deaths bring the number of murders in Arab sectors up to 104 since the beginning of the year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 08:41
MDA ambulance and medics (illustrative). (photo credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)
MDA ambulance and medics (illustrative).
(photo credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

Three Arab Israelis were shot and killed throughout Tuesday night as violence in Arab sectors continue to rise, according to Maariv.

23-year-old Amir Saeid was shot to death in his car in the Arab village of Shafaram. MDA medics were called to the scene treated him and evacuated him to the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa where he was pronounced dead.

According to the initial details, Saeid was in his car when he was shot at a close range. Police believe that there is a conflict between the Saeid family and criminals within the village.

A few hours before Saeid was shot, 30-year-old Nazareth resident Ashraf Abu Nasser was shot and killed in a shooting incident in Kafr Kanna, Nazareth. MDA medics gave him medical treatment at the scene but were unable to save him and had to pronounce him dead at the scene.

Abu Nasser's death brings the number of murders in Arab sectors up to 104 since the beginning of the year. He was also the 24th victim in the conflict between the Hariri and Bakri families. 

ISRAELI ARABS protest against violence, organized crime and recent killings within the Arab sector, in the town of Umm el-Fahm earlier this year. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90) ISRAELI ARABS protest against violence, organized crime and recent killings within the Arab sector, in the town of Umm el-Fahm earlier this year. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)

In the south, 25-year-old Hassan Abu Latif was shot and killed in Berhat. MDA medics arrived at the scene and evacuated him to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where he was pronounced dead. 

"We were on the street when we heard a loud noise and shouting," MDA senior medic Yossi Abuharon and MDA paramedic Israel Ozan said. "Within seconds we got to the wounded man who was unconscious and suffering from a severe penetrating injury. We gave him life-saving medical treatment that included trying to stop the bleeding, applied bandages and evacuated him to the hospital while he was still breathing and in serious condition."

Shootings in Arab sectors rise, leaving dozens injured

30-year-old Muhammad Abu Fani and his 55-year-old father Sami were shot in Kafr Kara, leaving them both moderately and seriously injured. A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Aksal, a 36-year-old man was seriously injured in Kalansuwa and a 40-year-old man was lightly injured in the Sajur village of Acre.

Hours later, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were seriously injured in a violent incident in Taiba and Tira.

A 20-year-old man was moderately injured during a violent incident in Rahat. MDA medics gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to Soroka Medical Hospital.



