L'Oréal launches new facial care series Revitalift Clinical

L'Oréal Paris executives launched the new facial care series Revitalift Clinical with the flagship ingredient, vitamin C, on Tuesday night.

Executives present at the launch included Ilan Nakash - Director of the Consumer Products Division at L'Oréal Israel, Shai Katz - Director of the Brand's Facial Care Category, and Netta Kretso Neiger - director of communications and influencers of the L'Oréal Paris Brand.

The event was held at the Anu gallery in Tel Aviv, in the atmosphere of science and Paris laboratories, including music and chef dishes. Public opinion leaders and influencers were invited to the event, including Daniela Krista, Romi Geyor and Tanya Lauren.

The event was opened by Nakash, who revealed who will lead the campaign in Israel for the new care series - international star and singer Camila Cabello. The campaign in Israel will be featured in the middle of July on television channels, in addition to a broad digital campaign and influencers on social networks.

According to Nakash: "The campaign starring Cabello will reveal the new series that includes two care products - a serum containing 12% pure vitamin C and a facial lotion with vitamin C and SPF50 to protect against sun damage. Their use to treat common skin problems: wrinkles, pores, and uneven skin tone, helps reduce pores and smooth the appearance of the skin and protect the skin from environmental damage.