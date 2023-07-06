The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel's Eli Cohen in Greece to talk energy, tourism

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, in Athens on Thursday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 6, 2023 21:05

Updated: JULY 6, 2023 21:26
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens on July 6, 2023 (photo credit: Kitas Christos)
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens on July 6, 2023
(photo credit: Kitas Christos)

Greece is a close ally for regional security, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in Athens on Thursday.

Israel was the first country whose foreign minister met with his new Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, which Cohen said shows “the importance and depth of the relations between the countries.”

“The strategic ties between Israel and Greece strengthens Israel’s stature and promotes stability in the Middle East,” he said.

Cohen thanked Giorgos Gerapetritis for Greece’s work to stop Iranian terrorist threats to Israelis and Jewish sites in Greece.

“Greece is a close partner on regional security and we appreciate the security cooperation between the countries,” Cohen stated.

Mediterranean alliance

Cohen also noted the trilateral cooperation between Israel, Greece and Cyprus on efforts to export natural gas from Israel to Europe and connecting Israel to Europe’s electric grid. Gerapetritis referred to the importance of diversifying Europe's energy supply.

In addition, the foreign minister pointed out that there are 100 flights a week between Israel and Greece, and close to a million Israelis visited Greece in the past year.

In his remarks welcoming Cohen, Gerapetritis pointed out that the Israeli foreign minister is of Greek Jewish ancestry.

"With this visit, our common will to expand our close strategic relationship is sealed," he said.



