Magic Kass, the largest indoor amusement park in Israel, will offer in July - August unlimited entertainment in all the unique extreme facilities in the park, including Looper, Sky Tower, Air Race, and Discovery 360, alongside Genesis, an outdoor roller coaster over 20 meters high, located on the roof of the building, Piratos and Spider, in addition to arcade games, gaming rooms and a Gymboree.

In addition, the park will hold special days throughout the holidays: Junk Food Day will be held on July 21st, where you will be able to purchase a variety of dishes for only NIS 15. And International Popsicle Day will be held on August 14 and every visitor will receive a free popsicle.

The Magic Kass amusement park is located in Park Israel – Ma’aleh Adumim and covers an area of 13 dunams. The park is one of the only nine original parks in the world, such as Disney, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The place provides an international experience for adults and children similar to the glittering amusement parks in the USA and Europe.