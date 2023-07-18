The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hot even while cooling indoors - 'Magic Kass', the best family amusement park of this summer!

By EITAN TAL
Published: JULY 18, 2023 13:32
MAGIC KASS (photo credit: PR)
MAGIC KASS
(photo credit: PR)

Magic Kass, the largest indoor amusement park in Israel, will offer in July - August unlimited entertainment in all the unique extreme facilities in the park, including Looper, Sky Tower, Air Race, and Discovery 360, alongside Genesis, an outdoor roller coaster over 20 meters high, located on the roof of the building, Piratos and Spider, in addition to arcade games, gaming rooms and a Gymboree.

In addition, the park will hold special days throughout the holidays: Junk Food Day will be held on July 21st, where you will be able to purchase a variety of dishes for only NIS 15. And International Popsicle Day will be held on August 14 and every visitor will receive a free popsicle.

(credit: PR) (credit: PR)

Magic Kass will be open to visitors in July and August - you can stay updated on the opening hours on the website*

Entrance price that includes the use of the park's facilities - discounted ticket for NIS 99 on the website*

Magic Kass>>

The Magic Kass amusement park is located in Park Israel – Ma’aleh Adumim and covers an area of 13 dunams. The park is one of the only nine original parks in the world, such as Disney, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The place provides an international experience for adults and children similar to the glittering amusement parks in the USA and Europe.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by