Senior member of Religious Zionist party jabs at Ben-Gvir

A senior member of the Religionist Zionist party Yehuda Wald directed a jab via Twitter on Monday towards National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, whose party expressed opposition to the compromise proposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during the ongoing vote on narrowing the reasonability clause.

"Regrettably," he wrote, "even at these moments when the coalition is united to pass the narrowing of the reasonableness clause, there are minor players who were not in on the essence of leading the reform and are preoccupied with false provocations mainly to promote themselves."

'They will eat salads,' Wald exclaimed

"They will eat salads," he sniped, "create provocations, and divide the nation, while we will continue to lead the judicial system's reform responsibly."

Wald's message was directed at what Minister Ben-Gvir wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday night: "Good week, the salad bar is open."

ITAMAR BEN-GVIR and Bezalel Smotrich attend an election campaign event, last month. Let’s see how Benjamin Netanyahu manages the conflict when Ben-Gvir sets the region on fire, says the writer (credit: FLASH90)

This is a continuation of what he said a few days ago, suggesting that "The law to narrow the reasonability clause is just the salads that whet the appetite," implying that this law is just the beginning of legislative reform in the judicial system.