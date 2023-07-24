The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Senior member of Religious Zionist party jabs at Ben-Gvir

"They will eat salads," he sniped, "create provocations, and divide the nation, while we will continue to lead the judicial system's reform responsibly."

By MAARIV
Published: JULY 24, 2023 16:46
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Head of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Simcha Rothman speak as lawmakers gather at the Knesset plenum to vote on a bill that would limit some Supreme Court power, in Jerusalem July 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Head of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Simcha Rothman speak as lawmakers gather at the Knesset plenum to vote on a bill that would limit some Supreme Court power, in Jerusalem July 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

A senior member of the Religionist Zionist party Yehuda Wald directed a jab via Twitter on Monday towards National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, whose party expressed opposition to the compromise proposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during the ongoing vote on narrowing the reasonability clause.

"Regrettably," he wrote, "even at these moments when the coalition is united to pass the narrowing of the reasonableness clause, there are minor players who were not in on the essence of leading the reform and are preoccupied with false provocations mainly to promote themselves."

'They will eat salads,' Wald exclaimed 

"They will eat salads," he sniped, "create provocations, and divide the nation, while we will continue to lead the judicial system's reform responsibly."

Wald's message was directed at what Minister Ben-Gvir wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday night: "Good week, the salad bar is open."

ITAMAR BEN-GVIR and Bezalel Smotrich attend an election campaign event, last month. Let’s see how Benjamin Netanyahu manages the conflict when Ben-Gvir sets the region on fire, says the writer (credit: FLASH90) ITAMAR BEN-GVIR and Bezalel Smotrich attend an election campaign event, last month. Let’s see how Benjamin Netanyahu manages the conflict when Ben-Gvir sets the region on fire, says the writer (credit: FLASH90)

This is a continuation of what he said a few days ago, suggesting that "The law to narrow the reasonability clause is just the salads that whet the appetite," implying that this law is just the beginning of legislative reform in the judicial system.



