In Israeli first, SACARA to implement AI in makeup world

The SACARA cosmetics and care chain is now the first in Israel to implement artificial intelligence in the world of beauty.

Its innovative and advanced technological service allows customers to have the makeup look they saw (and loved) that celebrities and public figures from Israel and abroad have. The technology will offer them products to achieve the desired look, in a customized way.

The advanced service in the field of makeup also gives consumers the ability to virtually tailor their own iconic makeup look and easily discover the product required to create the desired look.

Credit - ARNON BOSSANI

The new service was developed in collaboration with the Israeli start-up company MISTRIX with the aim of redesigning the online shopping experience.

The customer uploads a photo of the inspiration for the new look, along with a selfie, and with the help of advanced AI technology, the tool displays the desired look on the face of the consumer and offers the appropriate products from the range of products in the brand’s catalog.

The innovative tool has the ability to extract different parameters from the inspiration image such as color and finish while neutralizing effects and distortions in the image that are created due to different lighting conditions and low resolution. The product offering is customized through analysis and consideration of the skin tone of the customers.

Itay Zamir, CEO of SACARA: “The collaboration with MISTRIX is part of SACARA’s strategy to promote technological innovation in order to give SACARA customers an innovative, personal, and meaningful shopping experience. The investment in the service through artificial intelligence increases SACARA’s online share and creates a significant differentiation in front of the competitors in the market.

“In the first stage, we will use the innovative technological tool to apply the appearance of the lips, and in the next step, in about a few months, it will be possible to fully customize the look, starting with make-up, blush, bronzer, and more.”

Shir Cofman, CEO of MISTRIX said: “Consumers today are on social networks, they consume the look, and therefore the purchase experience should be adapted to the way in which consumers live today. The latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and generative AI allow us to bring this vision to reality.”