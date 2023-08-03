The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Volunteers help homebound Holocaust survivors visit beach for first time in years

Ten Kavod focuses on providing preventative health care and support to elderly individuals and Holocaust survivors like the homebound 81-year-old Mina Kozlanko.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 06:15
United Hatzalah Ten Kavod volunteers with Mina (2nd from left) on the beach. (photo credit: Courtesy)
United Hatzalah Ten Kavod volunteers with Mina (2nd from left) on the beach.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Volunteers from the United Hatzalah’s "Ten Kavod" (Giving Honor) project brought 81-year-old Holocaust survivor Mina Kozlanko, who is homebound due to illness, to the beautiful beaches of Ashod for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Kozlanko – who would often tell the Ten Kavod volunteer assigned to her, Oksana Standik-Segel, that she longs to see the sea after so many years – was treated to a surprise visit orchestrated by Oksana and other members of the program.

"You have not only taken care of my health all this time, but today I truly feel like I have been reborn,” said Kozlanko. “I am at a loss for words – thank you."

Homebound Holocaust survivors

(From left) Oksana, Mina and another Ten Kavod volunteer on the beach. (credit: Courtesy) (From left) Oksana, Mina and another Ten Kavod volunteer on the beach. (credit: Courtesy)

Kozlanko was born in Moldova and moved to Russia with her family at the beginning of World War II. Then a small child, Kozlanko lost her mother and brothers in the Holocaust and lived in an attic throughout the war in order to survive.

She has been homebound since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as her pre existing illnesses make outings a challenge.

Ten Kavod is a project initiated by United Hatzalah that focuses on providing preventative health care and support to elderly individuals and Holocaust survivors like Kozlanko throughout Israel. The organization sends medically trained volunteers to visit affected senior citizens at least once a week in order to provide them with free medical check-ups and spend time with them to alleviate their loneliness.

“The project works to prevent the all-too common instances United Hatzalah faces when encountering impoverished senior citizens who are unable to contend with the routine reality, who are suffering declining health conditions and even, at times, when reaching these citizens when it is already too late,” Ten Kavod declares on their website.

Ten Kavod and their dedicated volunteers, like Oksana, made the excursion possible for Kozlanko. 

"Mina, like so many other senior citizens, has always been averse to feeling like she is a burden on others… Building a deeper connection beyond just medical check-ups took us time and effort,” Oksana explained. “But as our bond grew stronger over time, she finally felt comfortable opening up to me. She shared her longing to see the sea, even though she hasn't left her house in more than three years.” 

“Through our genuine relationship and the kindheartedness of the volunteers of the organization, we were able to make her dream come true," said Oksana.

Lauren Chedva Shatrit, the coordinator of Ten Kavod in the Heval Sorek area, praised the program's multiple benefits to neglected elderly communities across the country.

"Since we established the Ten Kavod project in the area, we have been able to support dozens of elderly people and Holocaust survivors every day," Shatrit said. "Our dedicated volunteers provide them with free medical check-ups and spend at least an hour a week with them, helping to alleviate their sense of loneliness."

"To many of them, our volunteers have become like a surrogate family and as a result, their medical conditions improve and they no longer feel as lonely as before," Shatrit concluded.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by