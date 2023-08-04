The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Cameras in kindergartens? Sara Netanyahu wants to amend the Camera Law on daycares

Sara Netanyahu wants cameras in kindergarten to protect the children from abusive workers and to provide evidence of the abuse.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 02:30
Sara Netanyahu, Wife of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called for cameras to be placed in kindergartens to protect children from abusive workers, on Wednesday night.

Netanyahu held a meeting with a representative of "The Headquarters of the Struggle for the Sake of Children" association which works to eradicate violence against children in daycare centers and kindergartens. 

During the meeting, three mothers presented their personal and painful stories about the cases of abuse their children went through and how they still deal with the consequences to this day.

Discussions were had as to the steps which could be taken to prevent further abuses at the hands of daycare workers.

Netanyahu wanted to emphasize that the great majority of women working in the educational sector, especially in daycares and kindergartens, are amazing and dedicated women invested in the education of children of Israel. "We must take care of the minority [of workers] that endanger and harm everyone," said Netanyahu.

Illustrative image of a daycare. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Illustrative image of a daycare. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Amending the camera law

Sara Netanyahu expressed her support for amending the camera law to allow for cameras in daycares and kindergartens: "We are going a long way towards preventing abuse in kindergartens from birth to the age of 6."

"The importance of the cameras is actually being a living witness and a deterrent. Through them, you can save a child, who cannot always express themselves, from traumatic investigations. Children are helpless, and they do not always have the verbal abilities to express themselves nor are they always believed. We need proof, and cameras are the first and necessary tool."

Netanyahu also added "With this type of violence, the circles of harm are large. It also affects the livelihood, the home, and the family, and most of the time the total suffering is not seen or taken care of."

"We had the honor to meet with the Prime Minister's wife, Mrs. Sara Netanyahu. We found that we have a listening ear and important support. As someone who works as an expert educational psychologist, she knew the subject in depth and expressed a great willingness to help. Amending the camera law is a very important step to eradicate the phenomenon of violence, and we, along with tens of thousands of parents, congratulate and thank her for her willingness to help us reach our goal." said Alona Daniel, the director of the association.



