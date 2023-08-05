Protests continue for their 31st week despite terror attack in Tel Aviv

Hundreds of thousands protested across the country with the main focus staying in Tel Aviv on Saturday shortly after a terrorist attack in the city left a municipal inspector in critical condition.

The terror attack which occurred in Tel Aviv moments before protests began has not deterred protestors or the protest leadership.

The leaders of the protest movement announced that protests would continue saying: "We pray for the safety of the victims of the attack. We are in close contact and in full cooperation with the Israel Police, the demonstration against the coup d'état will take place as a series in a safe manner and in full coordination with the Israel Police."

The "Anti-Occupation Bloc" protestors announced that they will protest the death of Kusai Ma'atan a 19-year-old resident of the West Bank village of Kfar Burka outside Ramallah. Anti-Occupation Bloc protestors are expected to be visible in at least 20 locations across the country.

Ma'atan was shot dead by a settler during clashes between residents of the village and the settlers. Two settlers were arrested in connection with the shooting and five others were detained, a Jerusalem court ordered the extension of their detention.

Israelis protest against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul in Nahalal Junction, northern Israel, on August 5, 2023. (credit: ANAT HERMONY/FLASH90)

Protests continue

Kaplan Force announced before the protests that: "If Netanyahu tries not to carry out the decisions of the High Court of Justice, there will be no constitutional crisis. It will be a pathetic and short-lived rebellion. All the gatekeepers and heads of the organizations along with a vast majority of the citizens will choose the obvious - the rule of law and democracy. If this government of destruction dares to try rebellion against the law - in a short time the collision with reality will bring the government down."

Prof. Hagai Levin, chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians union and one of the leaders of the white coats, spoke Saturday evening at a demonstration against the reform that took place at the Nahalel intersection.

During his speech, he said: "The dangerous coup is changing the image of the country. The coup makes people want to leave. Among them, unfortunately, are also many good doctors. I believe in the power of the people. I call on all my friends to keep fighting here, come what may! I want my daughter Ariel, to live here in a Jewish and democratic country." The demonstration at the Nahalel intersection was attended by over 2,000 demonstrators, according to Maariv.