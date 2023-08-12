The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
'Shabbat Shalom Nazi Germany': Israeli attacked for using cellphone outside synagogue

The background behind the incident is unclear, though footage circulating in the last few hours on social media appears to show the man instigating the altercation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 20:29
Bike-riders and synagogue-goers. ‘I don’t really miss doing the full ultra-Orthodox Yom Kippur because I don’t really feel the need to check off all the boxes or anything. For me it’s more important to just commemorate the day and have the feel of Yom Kippur,’ says Dovid. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Bike-riders and synagogue-goers. ‘I don’t really miss doing the full ultra-Orthodox Yom Kippur because I don’t really feel the need to check off all the boxes or anything. For me it’s more important to just commemorate the day and have the feel of Yom Kippur,’ says Dovid.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A resident of Herzliya was subject to a flood of verbal abuse and harassment on Saturday after passing by a synagogue in the city with her cellphone in hand.

"You are a gentile, thank you gentile", "She is destroying this neighborhood", "You will also have a synagogue outside your house, it doesn't matter what you want", "Wake up, the Messiah is coming, lady", these are just some of the insults and comments she received by people attending the services.

"Are you Jewish? What are you? Germany? Did you grow up in Nazi Germany?"

Synagogue attendee

At the beginning of the video, you can watch a man dressed in a gray suit, apparently one of the people attending the synagogue, begin to attack her verbally, while shouting at her: "Shabbat Shalom Nazi Germany! Are you antisemtic? Are you from Germany? Taking a photo of a Jew with a camera on Saturday, may God have mercy! Germany! Are you Jewish? What are you? Did you grow up in Nazi Germany?"

Passerby attempts to intervene

After that, the woman can be heard replying, "How do you know what I eat, you idiot." The background behind the incident is unclear, though footage circulating in the last few hours on social media appears to show the man instigating the altercation.

During the video, you can watch another man, riding an electric bike, trying to calm down the person who cursed the woman - but without success.



