Entry for heros only - Magic Kass

Magic Kass, the largest indoor amusement park in Israel, is currently launching, at an investment of NIS 3 million, the "Magic Ghost" – an innovative and unique horror maze, the likes of which have never been seen before in Israel. The 120-meter-long maze contains accessories and elements that arouse terror and fear, and includes more than 12 different twists, with each turn hiding a new and especially threatening surprise.

(credit: David Morgenshtern)

Inside the labyrinth, brave visitors will encounter animal figures, artificial stuffed animals, and many more mirages.

* Entrance fee including use of park facilities – discounted ticket for 99 NIS available at the park’s internet site Magic Kass.

**Children under 12 years old are not allowed in the maze.