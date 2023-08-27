New Education Min. program teaches kids tolerance, conflict management

Israel's Education Ministry announced Friday the launch of a new program for the new school year to help children learn how to manage disputes and differing opinions, in light of the ongoing social crisis enveloping the country.

Dubbed "Education by all accounts," the program will be available to schools throughout the country and was organized per the directive of Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

It will help support Kisch's policy to have Israel's education system create a culture of tolerance and responsible discourse on controversial social issues in a safe environment. As such, the program will help educate and mediate between students from kindergarten to 12th grade on the issues and disputes in Israeli society and the complex reality it faces.

This will also serve to expose students to the many differing opinions and viewpoints in Israeli society and can help them express their own feelings in a secure setting.

The creation of this program comes at a time of heightened social tensions and divisions throughout Israeli society, highlighted by the widespread weekly mass protest gatherings.

At a Beit Hakerem school. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Fostering communication over differing opinions in Israeli society

The program hopes to embrace diversity as an asset of Israeli society and foster partnerships even in times of disagreement.

"The education system has a significant role in fostering connection and common language between different demographics in Israeli society," Kisch said in a statement. "The new school year will be dedicated to being exposed to different opinions, strengthening social cohesion, solidarity, and preventing social polarization."

"The education system will dedicate the coming academic year to dealing with conflict management to ensure the future of Israeli society," said Education Ministry Director-General Meir Shimoni. "We are giving teachers the tools and professional support to deal with complex and sensitive issues in a considerate and responsible manner."

All educational materials have been made available for the public and can be seen here: https://pop.education.gov.il/education-by-all-accounts/.