Saudi considers returning aid to the Palestinian Authority as a potential deal with Israel looms

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 01:03
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas before the start of the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia April 15, 2018 (photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)
A recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report cited officials from Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Authority (PA) who have said that talks are underway to resume Saudi aid to the PA as part of the Saudi effort to lay the groundwork for a future recognition agreement with Israel.

Officials in the Kingdom are seeking the agreement of PA President Mahmoud Abbas before making any such deal as the Palestinian cause holds significant sway in the Arab world and the support of the PA would defend the deal from pushback in the Arab street.

“Saudi-Palestinian relations are strong, and we have confidence in them”

Riyad al-Maliki, Palestinian Foreign Minister

Palestinian leaders have been reticent about all such deals after having been taken by surprise by the 2020 Abraham Accords.

The WSJ reported on plans for a senior delegation from the PA to be sent to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of September to pressure the Saudis to include stipulations for a Palestinian State in any agreement with Israel.

Once the Saudi Kingdom was a major supporter of the Palestinians, supplying over $5 billion since Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. However that support evaporated during the Trump presidency in the US, falling to zero by 2021.

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, is received by Deputy Amir of Makkah, Prince Badr Bin Sultan, as he arrives to attend the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023 (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, is received by Deputy Amir of Makkah, Prince Badr Bin Sultan, as he arrives to attend the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023 (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Mahmoud Abbas met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in April when the Prince first pitched restoring aid on condition of action being taken against militant groups raising tensions in the West Bank. Bin Salman did assure Abbas that no steps would be taken which undermine the creation of a future Palestinian state.

Israel has been responding to the threat of such groups in the meantime. This year a total of 30 Israelis and 200 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Militant attacks and the response to them, a number the UN has claimed is the highest since the Second Intifada in 2005. 

Action against militant groups is in everyone's interest

Taking action against militant groups would provide the PA with proof that they are capable of managing a functional state and remove many objections. It is also in Israel’s interest to end its military involvement in the area, which has affected Israel’s international image recently.

“Saudi-Palestinian relations are strong, and we have confidence in them,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said following his meetings in Saudi Arabia. 

Several Palestinian Authority officials didn’t respond to requests from the WSJ for comment. 



