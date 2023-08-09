The Palestinian Authority is closely following reports concerning a possible normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Palestinian officials said on Wednesday.

The PA leadership, the officials said, has yet to receive word from the Saudis regarding the veracity of the reports.

Earlier this week, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh hinted that the Palestinian leadership was aware of the US efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to strike a deal with Israel. “There’s an important diplomatic activity in the region,” Shtayyeh said in opening remarks at the weekly meeting of the Palestinian Cabinet in Ramallah.

The Palestinian premier seemed to voice concern over the reports that Saudi Arabia might reach a normalization agreement with Israel. “We are aware and confident that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has placed the Palestinian cause at the focus of its attention and at the top of its priorities during its regional and international deliberations,” Shtayyeh said, noting that the Saudis “support al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, and Palestine.”

Shtayyeh revealed that PA President Mahmoud Abbas was “highly involved in the diplomatic activity,” but did not elaborate.

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY head Mahmoud Abbas is received by Prince Badr Bin Sultan, as he arrives to attend the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, last month. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)

PA warns Saudi Arabia not to turn its back on the Palestinians

Shtayyeh’s remarks were seen as a message to Riyadh not to turn its back on the Palestinians, if and when it reaches an agreement with Israel.

The Palestinian leadership, which was caught by surprise when the normalization agreements were signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, rushed to condemn the two Gulf states, accusing them of betraying the Palestinian issue, Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinians considered the agreements as a violation of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which stated that the Arab countries would establish normal relations with Israel only after a “complete withdrawal from the Arab territories occupied since 1967, a just resolution to the problem of the Palestinian refugees in conformity with [United Nations] Resolution 194, and [the establishment of] an independent and sovereign Palestinian state… with Jerusalem as its capital.”

The PA leadership is well aware that it’s one thing to attack the UAE and Bahrain and another thing to come out in public against Saudi Arabia, the most powerful and influential country in the Arab and Islamic world.

True, Saudi Arabia does not provide the Palestinians with hundreds of millions of dollars every year, but the kingdom’s political support is not less significant. And the PA leadership cannot afford to lose the political backing of Saudi Arabia, whose policies have always been very supportive of the Palestinians.

At this stage, it’s not clear how Abbas is involved in the diplomatic effort to forge a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, he flew to Amman, where he met with Jordan’s King Abdullah, who maintains close relations with the Saudis. According to Palestinian and Jordanian sources, the two discussed “the latest political developments” in the region, an apparent reference to the ongoing US effort to reach a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Palestinians’ biggest concern is that such a deal would embolden the Israeli government, especially at a time when it is facing widespread protests over its judicial overhaul plan. The Palestinians are also worried that a normalization deal would encourage Israel to step up its military operations and other practices in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Last week, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki told reporters in Ramallah that the Palestinians were aware of the US effort to normalize relations with Israel. The Palestinians, he said, were also aware that the Saudis have set pre-conditions for reaching such a deal.

“We hope that Saudi Arabia would stick to its position and not yield to the pressure,” Malki added. “We want Saudi Arabia to listen to us and consult with us. Saudi-Palestinian relations are strong and we have confidence in them.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that US and Saudi officials have agreed to “broad terms” for a normalization agreement that will hopefully be hammered out over the course of the coming year. According to unconfirmed reports, the Saudis are demanding, among other things, that Israel make concessions to the Palestinians in return for a normalization agreement. The nature of the prospered concessions has not been disclosed.

Commenting on the reports, two senior Palestinian officials said on Wednesday that the PA leadership has no idea what concessions, if ever, the Saudis are demanding from Israel in return for a normalization agreement.

“We don’t know what concessions they’re talking about,” said one official. “We don’t believe this Israeli government, which consists of extremist parties, is prepared to make substantial concessions to the Palestinians.”

Another official said the Saudis have not notified Ramallah of any change in their policy toward the Israeli-Arab conflict. “The only information we have is from the media or from third parties,” the official said. “In any case, we hope that [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman will consult with us before he makes any move. In any case, we believe that Saudi Arabia won’t abandon its commitments to the Palestinians.”