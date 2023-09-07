Watch Live! Thursday, September 7 • 8:15 pm Israel Time|1:15 pm EST

The Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem is hosting the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Moshe Shlomo Amar, and the senior Moroccan Imam, Prof. Smaili Mohammed Amin of Rabat University for a historic meeting aimed at reaching agreements that will serve as the basis for an international convention to promote tolerance and multifaith discourse.

Senior professors and clerics from Israel and Morocco will attend this unique meeting, the opening round of a series of meetings aimed at warming relations. The Jerusalem Museum of Tolerance, the World Sephardi Federation, and the Essaouira-Mogador Morocco organization are supporting the initiative.

This evening, the museum will host a gala event in honor of André Azoulay, international advisor to the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI. Mr. Azoulay is also the founder and president of the Essaouira-Mogador organization and is active in bringing religions closer together. The evening of appreciation is being held in his honor on the occasion of receiving Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor for 2023.

The festive event will be attended by ministers, ambassadors, professors and senior clerics, including Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana, Welfare Minister Ya’akov Margi, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Moroccan Ambassador to Israel Abderrahim Beyyoudh, World Sephardi Federation Chairman Haim Cohen, Canadian Sephardi Federation Chairman Avraham Elharar, Essaouira-Mogador Center Chairman Dr. Abdullah Ozitan, Co-Chairman of the Museum of Tolerance Rabbi Marvin Hier and many other distinguished guests.