In a heartwarming initiative, the Make-A-Wish Foundation Israel has launched its annual holiday fundraising campaign to grant the wishes of 120 critically ill children across the country. Under the theme "Little kids have big dreams," the campaign seeks to make these children's heartfelt desires come true, bringing joy and hope into their lives.

For over 27 years, Make-A-Wish Israel has been dedicated to fulfilling transformational wishes for critically ill children aged 3-18. During this time, they have granted the wishes of more than 5,300 children, providing them with unforgettable experiences and cherished memories.

Currently, 120 children are eagerly awaiting their wishes, and the average cost of fulfilling a wish is 6,000 NIS. Make-A-Wish Israel is actively involved in supporting over 300 critically ill children annually who are undergoing treatment in various hospital departments throughout the country.

As the holiday season approaches, Make-A-Wish Israel is calling on the community to contribute to this noble cause and make a difference in the lives of these children. The wishes waiting to be fulfilled reflect the diverse dreams of the young recipients:

- Yosef, 17, from East Jerusalem - He dreams of receiving a gaming computer to help him pass the time and connect with friends he can't meet due to his medical condition.

- Keren, 4, from Tiberias - She eagerly anticipates having a playhouse to enjoy between treatments, providing a source of comfort and joy.

- Oren, 8, from Kiryat Ata - His wish is for a new room, including a new bed, as his current one is broken. A comfortable bed would help him rest and recover after treatment.

- Shaina, 16, from Rehovot - She aspires to celebrate the end of her treatments with a day of pampering at a spa and a shopping spree.

A holiday campaign

Denise Bar-Aharon, the Founder and CEO of Make-A-Wish in Israel, expressed her commitment to the cause: "Seeing the joy and light in the eyes of wish kids and their families when we fulfill their wish gives me the strength to continue fighting for every wish child battling a critical illness."

Shiri Gindi, a Board Member, emphasized the significance of fulfilling these wishes: "When it comes to Make-A-Wish kids, the sky's the limit. Studies show that the hope and anticipation of a child who knows his wish is going to be granted does them a great good even during the fulfillment process."

Make-A-Wish Israel's holiday campaign is a chance for the community to come together and make a lasting impact on the lives of critically ill children. Your support can make all the difference this holiday season.