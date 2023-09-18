Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, marking the beginning of a collaboration aimed at advancing water technology, innovation, and cybersecurity.

Under the terms of the MOU, Mekorot and PUB have committed to work together to foster innovation in water-related technologies, processes, and solutions, share technological expertise, and collaborate in cybersecurity. The companies will explore cutting-edge innovations to address water challenges, exchange technological know-how to optimize water treatment, distribution, and resource management, and focus on sharing best practices in cybersecurity measures.

Mr. Amit Lang, CEO of Mekorot, stated, “This partnership with PUB is a testament to the shared commitment of our organizations to drive innovation and sustainability in water management. Together, we will create a brighter, more water-secure future for our respective nations and the world.”

Mr. Goh Si Hou, Chief Executive of PUB, said: “Climate change will pose heightened challenges for water utilities like PUB and Mekorot. This MOU will provide the platform to share and learn best practices from each other through the exchange of engineering and technological expertise. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Mekorot.”