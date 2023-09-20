Vibe Tours cancels Israel trips over ‘political situation'

Vibe has ended their Vibe Tours to Israel over the political situation that has developed since the current coalition was voted into power last November.

Vibe explained in their newsletter that the political situation has created a gap in the “product” of Israel and the brand of Israel that they have been promoting.

The group stated that the governmental changes and the impact of said changes “challenges the very core of the passion many Israelis feel towards their country…”

The organization insists that they will reflect on what other efforts they can invest in to continue their works.

The actions, achievements, and goals of Vibe

Vibe Israel was developed in 2011 to improve public perception, particularly that of younger generations, towards Israel.

The group has shared Israel’s story through trips for digital influencers. The group has brought 256 influencers from 20 different countries to experience Israel for themselves, creating an online positive impression for 1.2 million online users.