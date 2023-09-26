Snir Association for the elderly population of Israel

For the UN- and WHO-established International Day of Older Persons, marked every year on October 1, the Snir Association will hold an activity to raise funds and reach deals with dental clinics for dental treatments among the elderly.

Adv. Yoav Flatto-Sharon, co-chairman of Snir: “This activity is especially close to my heart because my father, the late Shmuel Flatto-Sharon, established 14 dental clinics in the 1980s, which provided free dental care to thousands of people with daily difficulties. I’m happy to continue his path and act for those who don’t have enough to even pay for dental work. Nir Shmol and Yoav Plateau Sharon, founders of Snir. (credit: Molly Goldberg)

“Seniors usually do not come for dental treatments. Many of them give up on painful treatments mainly due to financial difficulties. Most of them do not work, and they find it difficult to survive financially. They calculate the expenses and have to choose between buying medicine and buying food. And above all, every elderly person says to themselves, what is the treatment for? How long do I have left to live? Therefore, we at the Snir Association want to give them an answer on the issue of dental care, which is a very expensive expense for them.”

Hila Hamo, CEO: “A market survey conducted by the Snir Association shows that dental problems are very common among seniors. A significant percentage of them face dental problems. Almost a quarter of adults aged 65 and over suffer from various and serious problems in their teeth and oral cavities.”