The Open University Opened a New Campus in Beersheba

The Open University of Israel opened a new campus in Beersheba, located at the Innovation Quarter. The new campus, considered to be the most advanced campus in Israel, will be a hub for technology companies and startups in the area. President Herzog: "the new campus reflects your pedagogical boldness, and your commitment to the national goals of the state."

A new and old player and the academic arena in the south – the Open University, opens a new campus who will target the upcoming high tech and cyber industry in the Negev. The new campus focused on providing a social environment for the students – for communal learning, mingling and researching.

The new campus, with an investment of over 1 million dollars, is a state-of-the-art facility that features new generation classrooms, laboratories, and other amenities that support innovative learning. The campus also includes a space for social and cultural events.

President Isaac Herzog sent his greeting and praised the Open University for its commitment to accessibility and innovation: "The choice of the Open University to open its doors to everyone who seeks knowledge and education, without sweeping entry requirements, reflects your belief in the human capital of Israeli society, which is an amazing human capital," Herzog said. "It also reflects your pedagogical boldness, which is expressed in flexibility and innovation, and your commitment to the national goals of the state."

Ruth Shoham, CEO of the Open University, said that the new campus is a "national project" that meets the needs of the country and the future.

"The advanced complex will serve as an important meeting place for students, lecturers, and the job market, especially the high-tech companies," Shoham said. "The campus in Beersheba, which is in my opinion the most advanced technological campus in Israel, is just the beginning. We are excited to have the opportunity to lead higher education into the future."

The Open University offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in a variety of fields. The university has over 50,000 students, including students from Israel and around the world.