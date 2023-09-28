Netanyahu: Israel to become number three country in AI

Israel is creating a national plan to tackle the benefits and dangers posed by artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“For several months now I have been formulating a national plan,” Netanyahu told the government at its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

“Soon I will appoint a project manager on the subject and I will also submit the national plan to the Government and the public,” he explained.

Making Israel third in the world for AI

“Artificial intelligence is an area that is much stronger than cyber, immeasurably stronger than cyber, and we have set the goal of turning the State of Israel into the number three country in the world in this field, a very ambitious goal,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu spoke out after his return from his trip to the United States, which included a stop in San Jose to meet with controversial billionaire Elon Musk who is the CEO of Tesla and X. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on September 18, 2023. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

The two men discussed artificial intelligence in a public livestream and then held a panel discussion with experts. Netanyahu has sought to put Israel at the forefront of the revolutionary technology.

Netanyahu said he spoke with them about the national strategy. “Here I use the word national 'strategy' because the State of Israel needs to act according to it,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about AI when he addressed the UN General Assembly and has weighed creating a Directorate for it at the Prime Minister’s Office.

AI is already impacting humanity at a magnitude that “can hardly be described,” Netanyahu said.

“We must maximize the good and control – as much as possible – the negative consequences. We do not have a choice but to position Israel as a world leader in this field, just like we did in cyber. There are good and bad aspects in cyber as well, and we are working in both directions.”