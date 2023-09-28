Beautiful quiet at the NEA Hotel in the Western Galilee

The NEA Spa Hotel in Shavei Zion in Western Galilee offers a quiet and warm vacation in between green spaces and one of the most beautiful beaches in Israel.

At NEA Hotel, I had an excellent breakfast and dinner served directly to me at my table, and the abundance of quiet during my stay at the hotel gave me the feeling that I was in heaven. (credit: PR)

NEA Hotel offers spa vacations and has a quiet and pleasant spa wing that I went to during my stay. The rooms have a wooden balcony overlooking green spaces, which gives a special peace that characterizes the NEA Hotel.

It was a real quiet and intimate vacation away from the city and my routine of everyday life.

NEA Hotel is a hotel to recharge your mental health and take a break from the tireless race of life. (credit: Oded Smadar)

Come take a break and enjoy every minute at the NEA Hotel in Shavei Zion in the Western Galilee.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.

For more details, contact NEA Hotel, 3 Ha’Ela St., Shavei Zion, 2280600, tel.: 04-9958888