DCITY will be hosting the largest design fair in Israel, during Sukkot

DCITY, the largest innovative design and entertainment complex in Israel, which covers an area of 180,000 sq.m., will host on Sukkot the largest furniture fair ever held in Israel.

The fair, to which over half a million visitors are expected, will have family entertainment that includes various happenings and attractions for the whole family, on the one hand, and on the other, it will help the public fight the cost of living. Visitors will be able to purchase furniture, electrical appliances, and other home design items at unprecedented discounts, saving thousands of shekels. (credit: Studio 4040)

The prices at this year's fair will reach up to 80%, which should attract over 400,000 visitors. This year, dozens of accessories stands, a huge children's area, food stands, and fun activities for the whole family will be at the fair.

In a one-time manner and as part of the attractiveness of the fair, a significant part of the products that will be offered at the exhibition will be sold at cost.

In addition, a huge pay-and-go outlet complex will be opened in DCITY that will cover 5,000 sq.m.

To maintain order and avoid traffic jams on the way to the fair, the police are preparing to open additional parking lots in the area. In addition, public transportation will be increased, with shuttles departing every 15 minutes from the International Convention Center in Jerusalem for the fair. (credit: Studio 4040)

Pnina Revach, CEO of DCITY: "We are inviting Israelis to the largest design fair in Israel this year as well, and this time, with the theme of fighting the rising cost of living. For the first time, we were able to get dozens of well-known brands from the field of home design and electrical appliances to sell their high-quality products at the fair, at super attractive prices, and to offer huge sales that represent significant savings."

DCITY is the largest design and entertainment complex in Israel and covers 180,000 sq.m. of designed streets. The complex is located in Israel Park in Ma'aleh Adumim with convenient access roads and a spacious parking lot. The complex opened in 2021 and contains about 200 furniture, design, and home accessory stores, including Mahsanei Hashmal, Betili, Natuzzi, Hollandia, Pitaro Hecht, and Million Kisot.

DCITY Complex, 10 Derech Yamit, Ma'aleh Adumim

The exhibition will be held on Sukkot, October 1-5, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.