Israel at war: A mother's search for her son ends in tragedy

At least 350 Israelis have been killed and over 1900 injured since Hamas terrorists launched a war against Israel on Saturday morning.

Terrorists from Gaza infiltrated Israel, took over towns in the south, captured hundreds of hostages, and murdered civilians in a brutal assault, as thousands of rockets were fired at Israel.

Families and friends have searched desperately to find missing loved ones amidst the chaos and terror. The names of the victims began to be released on Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing a sad end to some of those searches.

Hannah Katsman posted on Facebook on Saturday night, hoping to locate her missing son.

“My son Hayim Katsman was kidnapped by terrorists today from his home in Kibbutz Holit. If anyone has relevant information please be in touch,” she wrote.

Search ends in tragedy

But her search was one that ended in tragedy, like so many others.

“Unfortunately we were informed last night that our beautiful, generous and talented son Hayim Katsman was murdered by terrorists in his home in Holit,” Katsman shared in an update on Sunday morning.