Families of abducted citizens, soldiers: Authorities haven't communicated

On a somber Sunday, Eli Albeg, his voice heavy with concern, revealed, "My daughter, a dedicated member of the IDF, has lost contact with us," amidst the huge terrorist attack by Hamas on Saturday. With a deep sense of distress, he added, "She hasn't responded to our calls, and when they traced her phone, it led them to Gaza." Speaking in an interview with N12, he expressed his frustration, saying, "What troubles us deeply is that we learned about this potential abduction solely through the media."

Israel is asking families who have loved ones missing to aid the effort to identify them, a joint announcement from the Home Front Command and Israel Police announced late on Saturday evening.

Friends and family members of the missing, believed to be upwards of 700 people, have banded together in order to help people locate their loved ones.

Albeg continued to share his thoughts, his eyes welled up with tears, but determination in his voice, "How is it possible that an incident occurred in the morning, yet it wasn't until the afternoon that we heard about abductees? Why are we relying on Telegram for information? All parents in similar situations seem to be connected through that platform."

As he implored for leadership and support, Albeg said, "The authorities should address the public, especially the affected families. They should uplift our spirits and those of our brave soldiers. Our nation possesses a formidable military force, but if the army retreats underground, so do our hopes. 'Bibi,' referring to Benjamin Netanyahu, should rise to the occasion, as a strong nation needs a strong leader." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with senior military officers in an Israeli Air Force war room, October 8, 2023. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

In another heart-wrenching account, Ella Ben Ami shared her distress in an interview with N12, saying, "I watched a video of my abducted father, but I'm clueless about whether it was recorded in the Gaza Strip or Israel. There's no information, no contact from the authorities, not even the basics to determine their whereabouts. We are left in the dark."

With an emotional tone, she continued, "I spoke to my father on the phone, and he uttered the chilling words, 'they caught us.' Since then, I haven't been able to reach him. My mother was with him, and her fate remains unknown. My two sisters and I have spent the day glued to the news, hoping for any glimmer of hope. We long for someone from the authorities to extend empathy to us. We sit here powerless, haunted by the horrifying thought that our parents may be held somewhere, their safety uncertain."

Across social media

Images of missing people in Israel have been spread across social media as well.

Lee Yaron, the Climate Crisis Correspondent, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “Doron and her two young daughters, Raz and Aviv (4.5 and 2.5 years old) [were] cruelly kidnapped by Hamas.”

A photo of the mother and young girls is attached to the post. The Haaretz correspondent went on to mention a few others who are abducted or missing.

Social media used as a tool for identifying the missing

With every passing moment that Israelis fail to hear from their loved ones, people grow more anxious to find answers. Facebook posts in groups and on personal pages have people turning to any avenue possible to find those missing.

Civilians created an Instagram account called Weareoneisrael dedicated to finding those missing. Many were attendants of the nature festival in Be'eri while others are believed to be held hostage.

Facebook groups had members compiling lists for others to cross-reference. On Saturday in Israel, some felt like everyone in the country had a connection to the missing.

The Kiryat Airport has transformed into an assistance center for locating the missing with the assistance of the Home Front Command. Israeli media reported that emotion flowed through the center as some appeared optimistic while others appeared to be in despair.

People arrived at the center holding items with DNA samples like toothbrushes and other identifying objects.

Parents of the missing prayed for answers, fearing that they may not get the news they want. Parents of those missing cited receiving messages earlier in the day, pointing out the clear presence of terrorists shooting at attendees of the nature festival.

Home Front Command added, "It is very important for us to provide as much personal information as possible about the missing. You can reach us - we are available at 4 HaNegev Street (in Kiryat Airport - RR). We are ready to welcome all families here and come with as much information and details as possible. If possible - with personal belongings that we can check with DNA tests."