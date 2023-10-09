Israelis organize volunteer missions: Here's how you can help

Since the surprise attack by Hamas and the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war, a day has passed. But the fight in the south as not stopped.

Walla is organizing volunteer-run initiatives to help the residents of the Gaza border region and IDF soldiers on the front line.

Here's how you can assist:

Breast milk donations

In the past day, requests for breast milk and mothers of breastfeeding infants have been received due to the absence of nursing mothers.

Regarding the initiatives on social networks for breast milk donation, it's important to mention that the Health Ministry encourages donations of breast milk through the Health Ministry's breast milk bank, where the donated milk undergoes testing and is safe for use by infants. Bottles with breast milk donated by nursing mothers (credit: REUTERS/SAUL MARTINEZ)

Women willing to donate breast milk can contact the breast milk bank via email at milkbank@mda.org.il, WhatsApp at 052-634-4101, or by phone at 073-260-200.

Nursing mothers in need of assistance with breastfeeding or information related to nutrition are invited to contact the Breast Milk Hotline at *5400, extension 9, on Sundays through Thursdays between 16:00 and 21:00 and on Fridays between 8:00 and 13:00. Advertisement

Donations for Holocaust survivors and lonely elderly in the South

The "Living with Dignity" Association's team has started field activities, providing hot meals in parallel with recruiting volunteers and distributing the emergency hotline to assist the elderly and Holocaust survivors in need.

For updates on Holocaust survivors and lonely elderly individuals in the South in need of assistance, you can call the telephone hotline at *9670, extension 3. If you wish to volunteer, you can register here: https://lp.vp4.me/oyxj. To donate a hot meal for those in need, visit: https://bit.ly/3y2dFvI.

Donations for babies and single mothers in the South

The "Babies of Life" project, founded by the Olim Fund, has established an emergency hotline to assist babies and single mothers in the South who are in need of essential supplies.

Contacts for mothers in need are Adi at 054-571-8641 and Lital at 050-881-9029. Additionally, the organization is collecting donations for food packages for babies to provide support to as many packages as possible in the South.

You can donate here: bit.ly/3rQyCeG. They are also calling for more volunteers, especially in the south, to join groups and provide support. You can register as a general volunteer here: https://lp.vp4.me/c6j7.

Donations for residents of Netivot and soldiers

Residents of the city are preparing sandwiches for residents in need and soldiers operating in the Netivot area. They are requesting help in making sandwiches and providing bread. For assistance, please contact Eyal Masika on Facebook.