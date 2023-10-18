MDA medics recount being meters away from Hamas terrorists amid massacre

They were there when the inferno was happening, risking their lives and saving many wounded under live fire - Magen David Adom medics recall the shocking experience of the terrible massacre on Simchat Torah and how they are preparing to continue functioning in the war zones and on the home front.

The evidence from the terrible massacre that happened to the people of Israel on Black Saturday and the holiday of Simchat Torah continues to pile up and shock the whole world. But at the same time, many are finding solace in the many stories of heroism that are slowly being revealed. Heroes who faced the greatest horrors and will be praised by the world when everything is forgotten and calmed down. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Among these stories of heroism, the experiences of Magen David Adom medics who were on the front line of the rescue effort in real-time stand out.

"The terrorists passed just a few meters from the station, driving in vans with submachine guns and shooting everywhere. If they had turned left, we probably wouldn't be here today," says Georgi Goliak, a veteran paramedic at Magen David Adom who worked tirelessly during the massacre. Georgi was on his way to a routine shift at the MDA station in Sderot. Just before he arrived at the station, he heard gunfire on the road he was traveling on, and casualties began to arrive at the station, including those wounded in serious and critical condition.

While the initial medical treatment for the injured was being performed, massive gunfire was heard outside, and the staff decided to lock the doors, to shut themselves inside the station and continue medical treatment for the seriously wounded who remained at the station until they could be evacuated to the hospitals in a bullet-proof intensive care vehicle.

"In those moments we realized the magnitude of the incident and that we were in field conditions. At this stage, we were without reinforcements from additional teams. We continued to treat the wounded while hearing the gunshots around us. We feared for our lives, but we continued with the rescue work."

Another medic who arrived at the scene of the massacre describes the difficult scenes: "There were vehicles that were directly hit by machine gun fire, with shattered windows and bloodstains on the seats. We immediately began triaging and treating the wounded, with various states of wounds, while bursts of gunshots were heard right next to us. Some of the wounded were in critical condition and we struggled for every breath to save them." Advertisement

The difficult experiences described in these and other chilling testimonies illustrate the difficult reality in which MDA operates even on normal days and certainly on days of fighting and terrorism like last week. Under live fire, and despite the personal danger involved in the rescue activity, the teams continue with endless dedication to save lives and treat the wounded. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Unfortunately, the complex reality that the State of Israel has found itself in will cause additional challenges on the ground. Due to the fighting going on and on, and the huge need to supply medical equipment in the field, Magen David Adom is now launching an extensive fundraising operation for the purchase of emergency equipment.

Due to the large number of combat arenas, MDA requires emergency equipment to reinforce teams in the various areas, so that the teams will be able to provide life-saving treatment in the field even without the presence of an ambulance, due to the need for multiple evacuations at the same time. The required equipment includes vests, helmets, trauma kits, resuscitation kits, advanced kits to stop bleeding and arterial blocks, monitors, and walkie-talkies. Any donation, small or large, may save lives and enable the continuation of MDA's rescue activities in these complex days.

MDA CEO Eli Bin calls on the public to donate and help allow the teams to continue operating even in this complex time: "We need donations and support to continue providing urgent medical assistance to anyone who needs it, anywhere and at any time, even in complex and dangerous situations." He adds that "our volunteers risk their lives every day to save others. They deserve all the support we can give."

For more information and donations: MDA

This article was written in cooperation with MDA