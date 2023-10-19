WATCH: Live from Sderot - Resilience among the ruins

On October 7, thousands of Hamas terrorists attacked cities and towns in the Negev, murdering over 1,400 people, wounding thousands more, and taking more than 200 people hostage.

Ayelet Shmuel, director of the International Resilience Center in Sderot, reviews the tragic events that took place in the western Negev city of 30,000 and discusses Sderot’s future with Mayor Alon Davidi. The Hamas terrorists murdered civilians on the city’s streets and took over the police station until the IDF regained control of the area. Hamas rockets made dozens of direct hits on buildings in the town.

“I need to take care of the people here,” says Mayor Davidi. “We need to give a future to the children of Sderot. We will do whatever it takes to recover.”

Empower the Emergency Responders in Sderot. HELP US TODAY