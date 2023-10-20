WATCH: Man arrested after Facebook post praising Hamas kidnappers

Israel Police officers from the Northern District have arrested a 27-year-old resident of Nahf, who allegedly published words in praise and support for Hamas, the Israel Police said on Friday.

Man arrested after Facebook post in support of Hamas

The man had been reported after posting photos of children being kidnapped by the terrorist organization and praising the attackers.

In addition, he had posted instructions on his Facebook page teaching how to make explosives.

Illegal employment

After the arrest of the suspect, an inspection was carried out at his home as well as at the business he owns, where a West Bank resident, who was in Israel without a permit and was employed by the suspect, was located.

The suspect and the West Bank resident were transferred to the police station in Majd el-Kurum for further investigation and will later be brought before the court to extend their detention. Man arrested after Facebook post in support of Hamas kidnappers (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

“The Israel Police will continue to work with great effort to locate and deal with instigators of violence and acts of terrorism on social networks," the police spokesperson said. "These contents that call for incitement against the security forces and support for a terrorist organization, especially these days, may upset public order and endanger the peace of citizens.”