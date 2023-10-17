A well-known singer and influencer, who is also a licensed doctor, was arrested on Monday amid allegations of promoting hate speech and public incitement through her social media platforms, according to a statement made by the Israel Police.

This arrest is part of the ongoing efforts to curb online incitement and endorsement of terrorism.

It came on the heels of numerous social media posts and public complaints regarding the influencer's contentious content, specifically targeting the State of Israel and voicing support for Palestine.

Officials stated that the suspect, Dalal Abu Amneh, a notable personality within the Arab community, leveraged her influence through various social media outlets, where she frequently published posts and engaged in activities perceived as hostile to Israeli interests.

Her online behavior, authorities believe, has the potential to disrupt public order and safety, prompting immediate legal and preventive actions. A 3D printed Facebook logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Upon her arrest, Abu Amneh underwent intensive interrogation at the police station. In light of the findings and ongoing concerns about public peace, the authorities are slated to present the case to the Nazareth Magistrate's Court later today. They will be seeking an extension of her detention while the investigation proceeds.

Police arrest Rahat mayoral candidate for online incitement

Police officers from the Negev district's Rahat station promptly identified and detained a Rahat resident, a Rahat mayoral candidate, under serious allegations of promoting terrorism and assisting enemy forces during wartime.

The arrest followed reports received by the Israel Police concerning a social media post that allegedly not only showed support for a terrorist organization but also suggested tactical military advice detrimental to Israel's defense operations, particularly in the volatile southern region and areas surrounding Gaza.

He is accused of showing allegiance to Hamas and providing assistance to hostile forces at a time of increased military tension.

During the arrest, a mobile device believed to be used in the dissemination of these posts was seized from his residence.

He has been taken into custody for further questioning at the Rahat station. In the subsequent judicial proceedings in Beersheba, the court ruled for an extension of his detention, underscoring the severity of the accusations against him.