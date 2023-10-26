Paying tribute to the 200-plus Israeli and foreign nationals taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli Opera sang a rendition of "Bring Him Home" from the timeless Broadway musical, Les Miserables, on Wednesday.

"Bring Him Home" is sung in the first act by Jean Valjean, the protagonist of the musical, which is based on a novel of the same name, as he begs God to save and return Marius to Cosette, even if he has to sacrifice his own life for Marius's safety.

In the viral video, directed by Tal Almog, two singers from the Israeli Opera, Anat Czarny, and Oded Reich, sang in an empty theater in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Their soulful voices can be felt through the screen as their emotions shined through.

'Bring Them Home'

The video showed short clips of some of the children that were kidnapped who are now held in Gaza with captions like "first time saying my name," and "first time meeting my brother."