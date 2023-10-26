Paying tribute to the 200-plus Israeli and foreign nationals taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli Opera sang a rendition of "Bring Him Home" from the timeless Broadway musical, Les Miserables, on Wednesday.
"Bring Him Home" is sung in the first act by Jean Valjean, the protagonist of the musical, which is based on a novel of the same name, as he begs God to save and return Marius to Cosette, even if he has to sacrifice his own life for Marius's safety.
In the viral video, directed by Tal Almog, two singers from the Israeli Opera, Anat Czarny, and Oded Reich, sang in an empty theater in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Their soulful voices can be felt through the screen as their emotions shined through.
'Bring Them Home'
The video showed short clips of some of the children that were kidnapped who are now held in Gaza with captions like "first time saying my name," and "first time meeting my brother."
Listen to the Israeli Opera pay tribute to the 200-plus Israeli and foreign nationals held hostage by Hamas in Gaza with a rendition of 'Bring Him Home' from Les Misérables.Read more: https://t.co/ZfmBPvawWK: The Israeli Opera pic.twitter.com/9eUFX7kzqK— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 26, 2023
As they start to sing, the video shows photos of the kidnapped children with their names and ages as well as videos of the posters of those who were kidnapped.
One minute in, the singers switch from singing in English to singing in Hebrew with the original English lyrics as subtitles. The two singers then alternate, with one singing in Hebrew and the other singing in English.
They finish the song by changing the lyrics from "bring him home" to "bring them home" as a way to beg Hamas to release all of the hostages back to Israel.
The video ends with a photo collage of some of the hostages and #BringThemHomeNow faded on top.