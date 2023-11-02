Driving under fire: How to protect yourself if your vehicle is attacked

Following the events of Hamas’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel, the YouTube channel The Concept featured Israeli podcaster Simon from the ‘ProDrive’ podcast to discuss safety measures that ordinary people can take when finding themselves under fire by attackers whilst driving.

Simon begins by pointing out that in most cases attacks are planned, Therefore the key will always be to surprise the attacker in some way, giving time to escape the attack.

The way this can be done depends mainly on where the attacker is relative to the vehicle under attack.

Attack from behind

Speeding up will not help as the bullet will certainly travel faster. Reversing also leaves too much opportunity for the attacker.

The first thing to do is to put the seat down so that the person's head is below the back window of the vehicle, whilst making sure that the road ahead is still visible.

Next, drive away in a zigzag formation, going rightwards for a bit before switching to the left, or vice-versa. It is important to do this in a controlled manner but it can be done even at high speeds.

An overtaking vehicle

If an attacker appears from behind, in a car, resist the urge to speed up. Rather stop immediately. This will mean that the hostile vehicle will continue and it will be possible to turn around and escape the area.

If the attacker is on a motorbike, ram him.

Attack from in front

If the attacker is standing far away, the key is to simply sow confusion. Stop immediately, put the seat down, turn around, and travel in the opposite direction.

If the attacker is standing nearby, ram him.

Should the attacker be inside a vehicle, drive in the zigzag technique in the direction of the attacker, stop as close as possible to the attacker's vehicle. This sows confusion. Then drive away from the scene in the same zigzag technique.

If the attacker is on the side and has been waiting to attack, repeatedly stop and start the car, giving the impression of confusion, before driving off in the zigzag pattern.

Passengers, when the driver is injured

It may be the case that the driver is incapacitated. In this case, the passenger must take control of the vehicle.

Firstly, grab the steering wheel but do not turn yet, feel how the car continues on its path.

Secondly, calmly and gently begin to turn the wheel to achieve the zigzag technique. Note the sensation of the car responding to the movements.

To accelerate, with the free hand, lift the driver's leg and push it onto the gas pedal, this will keep the car in motion.

To stop, pull the driver's leg onto the brake pedal and push down.

Conclusion

Whilst there are no answers that can guarantee anything in such life-and-death situations there are two main concepts to keep in mind:

Don’t speed up.

Confuse the attacker.