An Israeli civilian on a scooter was ambushed by terrorists at the West Bank's Shufa junction on Thursday morning, Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan said, but managed to escape and notify security forces.

Dagan said that the terrorist squad had waited at the intersection and shot at him.

The scooter rider's report led to quick capture of at least one terrorists before they could "harm other Israelis," said Dagan.

"I call on the government, much more action is needed to stop the shootings on the roads and to stop the next attack," said Dagan. "We had a miracle this morning that we are not accompanying another bereaved family this morning -- we will not rely only on miracles. We expect the government to stop terrorism."