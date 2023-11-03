New websites show firsthand tragic accounts of October 7 massacre

Since the horrific events of October 7, several websites have been built to consolidate information and educate the global population on the details of Hamas's brutal attack.

Israel's official X account recently shared www.hamas-massacre.net, a site with dozens of gruesome photos and videos of the slaughter. The site itself appears to still be under construction but can be navigated effectively.

Users can see testimony from social media, showing the carnage left in the wake of the Nova Festival ("The Nova Party Massacre") and the invasions into kibbutzim ("Murdered in Their Home"). They can also see videos of Israelis being taken to Gaza as hostages ("Abduction to Gaza") and footage of Gazan rocket fire striking civilian targets ("Rockets Striking Civilians").

The testimony of survivors

Another site, www.october7.org, is focused on the firsthand testimony of the survivors. Entitled "Eyewitness stories from inside the massacre," the site aims to "[stand] as a testament to the unwavering spirit of the survivors who [bore] witness to the unspeakable terrors of October 7th, horrors that continue to haunt the hearts and minds of countless souls across the land of Israel." A view shows a destroyed home riddled with bullets, following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel November 2, 2023. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

The site was built by Israeli volunteers who felt moved to create a universally accessible database of the memories of October 7.

As of Friday, the site has 118 stories which its creators say are "authentic and unedited." They are in English and some are translated into Spanish and French. Some are from the Nova Festival, others are from residents of the kibbutzim that were pillaged. Yael, the only lookout soldier stationed at Nachal Oz who survived the massacre, also posted her story there.

The stories, according to the site's own warning, describe "war crimes involving violence, rape, and brutality."

Interactive map

Finally, there is the interactive site www.oct7map.com, in which users can see a visual representation of each murdered and kidnapped person from October 7 accompanied by an explanation of the day's events. Per the website's own explanation, visitors are encouraged use it to "visit the different sites, listen to the facts, and witness the horrors."

Users can flip through different parts of the interactive map, beginning with Re'im, moving onto Be'eri, Kfar Aza, Netiv HaAssara, Ofakim, Nir Oz, Nirim, Sderot, the Re'im army base, the Nahal Oz army base, and finally the hostage situation in Be'eri.

At each stage, the site zooms in on the relevant place on the map which is littered with red dots signifying murders. Some also have black dots signifying those who were kidnapped and grey for missing or injured. Each dot has a name next to it. There is also a short explanation on the side of the page for each event and a tally of the total murdered, kidnapped, missing, and injured.

oct7map.com uses several sources to piece together its information, including october7.org, AP News, the National Review, Reuters, Wikipedia, Times of Israel, and ZAKA Search and Rescue.

All of these websites continue to add information daily as more people come forward with testimony and more information comes out about the whereabouts of still-missing people.