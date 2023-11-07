The government of Thailand is working through Iranian mediators to secure the release of Thai nationality hostages held by Hamas in Gaza following their October 7 massacre in southern Israel according to reports from Israel’s Ynet on November 7.

Thailand has 23 of its citizens among the 240 confirmed hostages being held in the Strip and representatives met Iranian officials in Tehran for discussions relating to their release according to the report.

The Thai nationals were working in Israel primarily in the agricultural communities around Gaza and as caretakers.

The Prime Minister of Thailand Sarta Thawisin confirmed yesterday that the workers are being held by Hamas and that "their situation is good and they should be released soon".

Proof of life supplied

The prime minister also confirmed that the Thai Army had received pictures of the captives and that they appeared in good condition. Families of people who are missing or were abducted from Israel by Hamas hold a press conference asking for a humanitarian corridor for the transfer of medicine and humanitarian aid for hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The report claims that neighboring Malaysia, a Muslim country, is a part of the negotiations and that Hamas is waiting for a ceasefire to be able to evacuate them.

The deputy speaker of the Thai parliament also announced that the hostages are being "well treated."

A total of 32 Thai nationals have been confirmed as having been killed during the attack.

Ynet cites sources as saying that Hamas intends to release the hostages through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt before returning them to Thailand via Iran.

Prime Minister Tavisin has been in contact with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the hostages.