Israeli source says many hostages in Gaza are still alive

Israel has estimated that many of the over 240 Hamas held captives in Gaza are still alive, as it opposed any ceasefire understanding without the release of all the hostages.

An Israeli diplomatic source said that the pressure of a ground campaign may press Hamas to make a deal.

“Initially nothing was seen in that direction,” the source said. Now, “we see something, it hasn't matured yet.”

The source spoke as Israel is under international pressure for a ceasefire with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushing it to accept at least a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

The source said that any ceasefire understanding would in fact be temporary, more akin to a pause. This could only happen, the source said, in exchange for the release of the hostages and amid a clear understanding that Israel would continue to “work to defeat Hamas.” Tzili Wenkert, a holocaust survivor and the grandmother of Omer Wenkert who is held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, attends an event at the ''Hostages Square'', outside the Art Museum of Tel Aviv, calling the Israeli government to act for immediate release of the hostages on October 28, 2023 (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Qatar's foreign ministry said on Sunday that without a "period of calm" in Gaza its mediators would not be able to secure the release of Israeli hostages held there.

The source clarified that all Israeli contacts with Qatar are managed by Mossad Chief David Barnea, together with the intelligence team of IDF Maj. Gen. (Res) Nitzan Alon and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar. Advertisement

All efforts by former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, are done under the auspices of Barnea as he does not have a separate role, the source said, adding that “parallel axis can complicate the situation.

His only sole independent effort was at the start of the war when he delivered a message to Netanyahu from Arab leaders, the source explained.

IDF may remain in Gaza

In looking toward, the aftermath of the Gaza War, the source hinted that the IDF may remain in Gaza.

“I don't see a situation where Israel will not have supreme security responsibility in Gaza,” the source stated. Work must also be done to change the mindset of Palestinian society there.

“It is not enough to restore Gaza. It must be put through a process of de-Nazification,” the source added.

The source noted that the problem was not limited to Gaza but was also included the West Bank.

“This culture [of wanting to kill Jews[ still exists in the Palestinian Authority, the source said, warning during the conversation that the West Bank settlements were in danger of Hamas attacks.

A Hamas victory, therefore, is also not just important for Gaza, but also for the West Bank and for Israel’s northern border, the source said.

The scope and strength of a victory over Hamas, would help ensure the security of the evacuated communities along Israel’s northern border, the source stated.

The possibility of a similar infiltration by Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border has also decreased because the IDF had now invested more forces to fortify the area, the source said. It has also changed its operational understanding of what must be done to protect that border, the source added.

Looking to the future the source said that an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal which had been under negotiation prior to the outbreak of the Gaza War on October 7, was still visible. But only if Israel defeats Hamas, the source emphasized.