President Isaac Herzog has delivered a heartfelt message of hope and unity to Jewish communities worldwide in response to the ongoing challenges facing Israel and a concerning surge in antisemitic attacks.

The President's message on Sunday came following his special address during the March for Israel demonstration in Washington DC last week.

Addressing hundreds of thousands of participants, President Herzog emphasized that the current conflict is not merely a battle between Israel and Hamas.

He stated firmly, "This is not only a war between Israel and Hamas. Israel may be fighting on the ground, but it is fighting the battle of the entire civilized world. We are determined to stand up to this evil."

Herzog's message also touched on the resilience and unity of Israel and Jewish communities worldwide in the face of adversity. Israeli Americans and supporters of Israel gather in solidarity with Israel and protest against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, U.S, November 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

A mutual relationship

He highlighted the strength displayed by Israelis and the outpouring of support from global Jewish communities. "Israel is here for you, and you are here for Israel," he affirmed.

Herzog expressed deep concern. He underscored the disturbing connection between antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, stating, "In the wake of the massacres, we have seen a terrifying surge of antisemitism throughout the world: Stars of David painted on homes in France. Families in London removing Mezuzas for fear of attack. Hateful demonstrations. An elderly Jewish protester killed in Los Angeles." Advertisement

In closing, Herzog called for unwavering commitment to values and truth in the face of these challenges. He reassured the global Jewish community, saying, "We will emerge stronger, I’m sure of it," and ended his message with the powerful declaration, "Am Yisrael Chai" (The people of Israel live).