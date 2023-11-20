New law eases loads on system for people wounded in terrorism

Any licensed doctor will be able to determine degrees of disability for people wounded in terrorist attacks, according to a law that was passed in Knesset on Monday evening.

Previously, only doctors or medical committees that were approved by the welfare minister could make the assessment, however, since October 7, the approved doctors have been overloaded with people who were wounded in Hamas's attack.

In order to ease the load on the system, the law states that for the next two years, any licensed doctor can conduct the assessment for petitions filed since October 8 until the law expires.

The law also amended the financial aid plan that passed earlier this month. Now, employees who were placed on furlough and whose employers are not paying insurance fees for them will be considered to still have insurance.

As the plenum ended, the Ethics Committee announced sanctions against Likud MK Nissim Vaturi.

Valturi refers to Arab MKs as "Hamas collaborators"

Vaturi was sanctioned for calling Hadash-Ta'al MK Aida Touma-Sliman and Ra'am MK Iman Khatib-Yassin "Hamas collaborators" and supporters of terrorism. The committee ruled that accusing the two MKs of collaborating with Hamas did not fall within his freedom of political expression.

"The connection that MK Vaturi drew between MKs and Hamas terrorists, who are the worst of Israel's enemies, is a severe and insulting accusation," said the committee. Advertisement

As such, Vaturi will not be allowed to speak in the next 10 plenum sessions and will not be allowed to speak in committee meetings for 14 days.