Shooting attack in Gush Etzion, 8 injured

Israeli security forces foiled a shooting attack on Route 60 just south of Jerusalem on Thursday morning, according to initial reports.

Eight people were reportedly injured, one critically.

The police district commander said they had prevented a major terror attack.

Three terrorists, reportedly from Hebron, were shot and killed by security forces, according to Israel Police, as Border Police forces and the IDF are currently scanning the area.

According to the police report, six members of the security forces and two civilians were injured and have been evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

The police confiscated three weapons from the terrorists - two pistols and an M-16-style weapon.

Security forces are on the scene of a terrorist attack on Route 60 at the checkpoint, November 16, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Three others who were wounded were treated at the same time - a 20-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to their limbs," they said. "They were fully conscious and their condition was defined as moderate. We evacuated two more wounded in a minor condition. In addition, we also treated several anxiety victims."

This is a developing story.