Dozens of children participate in video in support of hostages

A video entitled “We will not stop until they return" was shared by the Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall on November 20 in honor of World Children’s Day and in support of the hostages that were kidnapped by Hamas.

Dozens of children participated in the video campaign for the return of the hostages. As part of the campaign, the children were photographed holding a hand forward with the Star of David drawn on their palm.

The photos were then combined into a special minute-and-a-half-long video as a sign of solidarity with the hostages and their families. The video was shared on YouTube by an account belonging to the mall.

Over 230 hostages were taken by Hamas during the October 7 massacre and are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip. Efforts to free the hostages are ongoing.

A message of support and unity

"We feel an obligation to be a part of this effort of maintaining awareness of the fate of the hostages,” stated Dotan Shalom, the general manager of the Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall.

"It was exciting to receive hundreds of photos of children with their families, friends, and even pets, which illustrates the desire of all the people to see the hostages return to their families."

“Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall is proud to be part of the community and to support these efforts. Each of us must continue to take action to raise awareness of the issue."