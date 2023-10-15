Families of hostages taken to Gaza plead for their return to Israel

The families of the hostages who were taken captive in Gaza in Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack on Israel have begged for updates on the whereabouts and well-being of their loved ones.

In a meeting between the families and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, they appealed to the Israeli government to bring the hostages home and appealed to Hamas to provide necessary medical care to the hostages.

“Families, we are your forum, and this forum was established to take significant actions, long before the state woke up. The negotiating team has issued an immediate demand to establish a humanitarian corridor so that your loved ones can gain access to a doctor and life-saving treatment,” stated the founder and director of the forum, Ronen Tzur.

“However, don’t trust anyone on the other side. We have put pressure on everyone involved in this event to act. We have prepared documentation that accuses them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. These are the same crimes Nazis were charged with and those people need to know that anyone involved in crimes against humanity will end up in a glass cage like Eichmann.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum was established only a few hours after the October 7 attacks and abductions and has been working to secure the immediate release of captives taken by Hamas. The forum has brought together hundreds of the families of abducted or missing relatives and thousands of volunteers. Families of people who are missing or were abducted from Israel by Hamas hold a press conference asking for a humanitarian corridor for the transfer of medicine and humanitarian aid for hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Approximately 500 first-degree family members whose relatives have been abducted or are missing joined the emotionally charged meeting, where they were given an update about the forum’s activities and progress from both the negotiating team and the legal team.

In addition, the government’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons, Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch attended the meeting.

“We are not just with you, we are you. One Family.” Dudi Zalamanovitch, a forum member with missing relatives.

Several representatives of the families spoke at the meeting.

Mary Loubton, sister of Tamar Goldenberg:

“I speak on behalf of all the missing, on behalf of all the families who do not know the condition of their loved ones. Have they been abducted, are they dead? What happens to all the bodies that have yet to have been identified? Why don’t they get assistance from abroad for quick DNA identification? Why do we need to be in the dark with all this difficulty? We want to know if our loved ones are among the names [of the hostages], if my sister was abducted if she died. We need a list of names.

Niva Vankert, mother of Omer Vankert, who was abducted alive into Gaza:

“We saw pictures of him alive and well. My son, Omer, is sick with Colitis. He takes medicines regularly. It is dangerous for him not to receive his medicines. I turn to Hamas and say “It’s on your heads, these children and elderly who won’t get their medicines. It’s on your heads.”

Shimson Liebman, who led the team for the release of Gilad Shalit:

“We can and we must speak to the devil in order to release the hostages. This is our duty. This is the goal. To bring the hostages home. The State of Israel is responsible for what happened and is responsible for bringing the homes. As time passes, the scars of distrust and insecurity will only grow, We, this team of volunteers, on your behalf, go back and forth with the government. But, the only thing in our minds is bringing the hostages home.”

Simcha Goldin, the father of Hadar Goldin:

“Nine years, two months, and two weeks. You can see we are standing on our own feet. You can see we are alive. The voice that emanates from here needs to be one clear voice. It is vital to demand the government bring everyone together. We have no state for us to negotiate with. We have Hamas, which is ISIS, and they want to destroy us. The country needs to defeat the enemy and bring people together. We are the country, the Israeli people. If we fail to bring everyone together, Israeli society will disintegrate.”