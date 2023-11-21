Matav launches campaign to release elderly hostages

The Matav Association, one of the largest organizations in Israel that provides services to the elderly, is launching a campaign entitled “We must bring the grandparents home together with all the captives.”

The campaign will run on social media in Israel and around the world and calls for the elderly civilians and grandparents who were taken captive by Hamas to be returned home to their families.

The video campaign features a collection of photos of grandparents with their families and highlights the important role that the elderly play in society.

"Our soul is in captivity," the video states. "We must bring back the abductees. We must bring back our grandparents."

Over 230 Israeli civilians were taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 massacre, 36 of whom are elderly.

While there has been much focus on the Israeli children in Hamas captivity, there has been considerably less attention given to the plight of the older hostages.

Matav is determined to make sure that the elderly civilians being held captive by Hamas are not left by the wayside in discussions about bringing the hostages home.

“The horrific massacre that happened on Saturday, October 7, crushed our hearts. The atrocities are inhumane, including the kidnapping of our grandparents, the foundation and roots of our families and people,” stated Matav's Association CEO, Lior Strasberg. A woman reacts, as people gather in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Jerusalem demanding for action to be taken to return the hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, in Jerusalem November 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

“The thought that there are elderly people in captivity is intolerable and as an organization dealing with elderly people's wellness we felt a moral obligation to draw attention to this along with the call of course to return them all.”

“We call to do everything can be done in order to return them all, including the grandparents, home."

Previously released hostages

Two elderly Israeli hostages, Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, were released on October 23 for what Hamas claimed were “humanitarian reasons”.

Lifshitz gave an interview at a press conference only two days after her release and shared her experience in captivity.

"They went wild in our kibbutz,” she told reporters. “They attacked our houses. They killed and kidnapped both old and young with no distinction."

Lifshitz recounted that she had been tied and put on a motorcycle, and was then beaten.

"As we rode, the motorcycle rider hit me with a wooden pole. They didn't break my limbs, but it hurt me a lot in that area, making breathing difficult. They stole my watch and jewelry while I was on the motorcycle."

She said that she had “been through hell” but also said that Hamas provided food and medical care to the hostages.