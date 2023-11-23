A junior Israeli officer in the elite 8200 intelligence unit warned over Hamas's plan of a mass infiltration event and was ignored by her commanders, N12 reported on Thursday evening.

The officer claims to have warned for the past 12 months about a scenario that involves a mass intrusion event by Hamas, foreshadowing what occurred on October 7.

She turned to her commanders, but they did nothing. "You are imagining it," her commanders were quoted by N12 as telling her.

Last week, Channel 12's Weekend News program published new testimonies of female observers who served near the Gaza border.

In the testimonies of the observers, they tell how for months they warned repeatedly about changes they see in the field, which require special attention and raising red flags. IDF female and male soldiers are seen operating in the Gaza Strip on November 19, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF officer on warnings: I don't want to hear this nonsense again

According to them, they told their commanders that there were training sessions, anomalies, and preparations near the border.

Among other things, they described how more and more people who had never visited this area suddenly come to it, how farmers who used to come day after day to work the fields suddenly don't come to the place and are replaced by others, and above all they recognize another feature, one that rang all the bells. Advertisement

Those female observers felt that they were not being listened to and that what they were seeing was not being counted.

There were those who decided to alert one of the senior commanders in the sector, and this is the response they received from him: "I don't want to hear about this nonsense again. If you bother me with these things again, you will stand trial."

The IDF spokesman's response to the case: "These days, the IDF is working and fighting the murderous terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. All commanders and soldiers are focused on this mission only, to complete the goals of the war. After the end of the war, a detailed and in-depth investigation will be conducted on the matter to clarify the details to the end."