Former Gaza hostage advises Israeli gov't: Don't overwhelm those freed

One month after her release from Hamas captivity, Yocheved Lipshitz began meeting with the families of the captives and guided those caring for the recently released individuals, while her husband remained in Gaza.

"She is deeply concerned about their well-being," her daughter Sharon shared with Walla! "They have endured a terrible trauma, and we must approach them with gentleness."

Lipshitz, a resident of Nir Oz, was released from Hamas captivity a month ago, alongside Nurit Cooper. As Israelis anticipate the return of the hostages, her daughter Sharon reflected on the family's moments following their release.

Outpouring of love from Israelis

"We received an outpouring of love from the entire Israeli community, and the expressions of love were profoundly moving. However, now we must give them space. These individuals spent 50 days in darkness, in places they dared not speak of.

"We need to treat them with sensitivity and listen to the professionals who are assisting them. We must remember that the families have also endured an enormous trauma, perhaps the greatest in our lives. Family members need time to take care of themselves and find a place of tranquility. Photo of Sharon Lipshitz. (credit: SHLOMI GABAI/WALLA)

"I still don't know if my father is alive or if he will be released later. I don't rely on anything that is said. My mother is holding up well; she is strong. She has returned to a complex reality. She is 85 years old, and everything she once knew has changed. The man she is married to is not here. She is trying to help government offices prepare for the return of the other captives and explain what her experience was like.

"Looking back, my mother was concerned from the very beginning about the other captives. She mentioned that they took care of her needs and didn't harm her physically, but she worries about the condition of the other captives and the families who hold their loved ones in Gaza.

"She eagerly awaits the return of the other captives with great anticipation. She remains herself, going for walks and persevering," Sharon concluded.