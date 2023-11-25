Israel on Saturday confirmed the identities of 13 Gaza hostages released from Hamas captivity on Saturday, bringing the total of hostages released as part of the truce deal to 26.

Here are their names and faces:

Emily Hand, nine years old, and Hila Rotem, 13 years old

Emily Hand, who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre and was reported as having been killed. The Irish-Israeli girl was abducted from a sleepover at her friend’s house in Kibbutz Be’eri, along with her friend Hila and her mother, Raya Rotem.

Emily turned nine while in Hamas custody. Hila will be returning without her mother, according to Israeli officials. Emily Hand, a resident of Kibbutz Be'eri who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from her friend's house on October 7, turned 9 in Hamas captivity in Gaza on November 17, 2023. (credit: Bring Them Home Now)

Mia Regev

Mia Regev, 21 years old, was taken from the Nova party on October 7 along with her brother Itay. On the morning of the attack, Mia's dad got a call from her who screamed "Dad they're shooting at me, I'm dead". Maya is set to return without her 18-year-old brother.

Noam and Alma Or, brother and sister, father remains in Gaza

Several members of the Or family were abducted on October 7, father Dror (48) and brother and sister Noam (17) and Alma (13). Yonat, their mother, was killed during the attack, and their brother Yahli survived because he was doing national service in the North. Dror is a chef and cheesemaker in the Be’eri Dairy. His wife Yonat, created her own furniture line in Be’eri. Advertisement MEYTAL WEISS: Strong for them. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

Shiri and Noga Weiss, mother and daughter

Shiri (53) and her daughter Noga (18) were abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7. Ilan, father and husband, left their home in Kibbutz Be'eri armed on the morning of October 7 after receiving his call to the kibbutz's emergency response squad. But he never arrived at the armory, that was the last they heard from him.

Terrorists broke into their home and kidnapped Shiri from the safe room and then set the house ablaze, while Noga was still inside. Noga eventually escaped but was still caught by the terrorists later and taken to Gaza. Two of the Weiss sisters, Meytal and Maayan, escaped abduction through sheer luck as the terrorists hadn't attempted to enter their apartments.

Haran-Kipnis-Shoham-Avigdori family

Several members of this extended family were kidnapped from Kibbutz Be'eri, with some estimates being as high as 10 members. THE AVIGDORI FAMILY: Hen, Noam, Sharon, and Omer. (credit: Hen Avigdori)

The Avigdoris, mother and daughter, Sharon and Noam

Sharon, 52, and her daughter, Noam, 12, were kidnapped on October 7, while on a visit to family members at Kibbutz Be’eri. Hen Avigdori, father and husband, is a television writer whose mission is usually to make people laugh, but now, things are different and he's "on a mission to bring back my girls." Their 16-year-old son, Omer, was with Hen in Hod Hasharon so was spared the horror.

Shoshan Haran

Haran, 67, founder of the Fair Planet NGO which helps bring innovative farming and agricultural techniques to less developed parts of the world. The project received praise from the Prime Minister of Bhutan and has been key in increasing food security for nearly a million people in Africa. A collage of a family kidnapped by Hamas during its assault on southern Israel on October 7. (credit: THE MEDIA LINE)

The Shohams, Adi, Yahel, and Neveh

Adi, 38, her son Naveh, 8, and his sister, Yahel (Yula), 3, were all abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri along with the rest of their extended family members.

Despite the miraculous return of six family members, four still remain behind in Gaza, waiting to be released.