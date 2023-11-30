Released testimony of returned Israeli hostage, Ofir Engel

Yosef Engel, the grandfather of returned 17-year-old Israeli hostage, Ofir Engel, provided a detailed account of his grandson's recent captivity, during an exclusive interview with Walla! News.

Ofir was released on Wednesday after a harrowing experience, which began on Saturday, October 7, at Kibbutz Be'eri.

"Although he lost significant weight and his diet was poor, he's now recovering and smiling," Engel shared.

Taken hostage on October 7

Ofir's ordeal started during a visit to his girlfriend Yuval's home at Kibbutz Be'eri. It was from there that he and Yuval's father, Yossi Sharaabi, were forcibly taken to the Gaza Strip. Contrary to common belief, Engel reveals that Ofir was moved between various above-ground locations, not through tunnels. The destruction caused by Hamas Militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 11, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"The first words he said to me were, 'Grandpa, they treated me well,'" Engel recounts about his grandson's experience.

During his captivity, Ofir was shifted between five different houses, but he was neither blindfolded nor kept underground. Despite the ordeal, Ofir remained unharmed and is now safe and back with his family.

"Our emotions are overwhelming now that Ofir is back home," Yosef concludes, expressing relief and joy at his grandson's return.

"We embraced him warmly; I held him very close."