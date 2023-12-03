Israel strives for climate solutions in Dubai as war rages in Israel

"Our hearts are in our land, but we are here in Dubai to ensure that the State of Israel is represented with honor," said Environmental Protection Ministry Director-General Guy Samet at the United Nations climate conference, COP28, on Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the Israeli pavilion in Dubai, he said that "beyond the significance of Israel's presence in international forums these days, Israel can and must be part of the global dialogue and the worldwide struggle against the climate crisis, which threatens all of humanity. Israel has innovative solutions that can greatly assist the world."

Israel opened a small pavilion on Monday with short ribbon-cutting and mezuzah placement ceremonies. The delegation of less than 30 people – including only five from the Environmental Protection Ministry – described themselves as "sad but very proud to be here," said Ayelet Rosen, the ministry's head of multilateral environmental agreements and chief negotiator.

The war has also made their experience on the ground more difficult.

Creating a petition to protest

Over the weekend, Ahmed Nigim, a doctor and UN representative for Haiti Cholera Research Funding Foundation Inc. at the Office of Geneva, disseminated a petition across social networks and in various COP28 WhatsApp groups declaring the suspension of his involvement in COP28 because of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's participation on Friday. Israel opened a small pavilion on Monday with short ribbon-cutting and mezuzah placement ceremonies. (credit: BRADLEY D'COUTHO)

"This action serves as a protest against the inclusion of individuals associated with war crimes in this international event. It is inconceivable for us to engage normally while war crimes, such as bombings of civilians in Gaza, persist," he said, calling for a protest against Israel's acceptance into COP28 and urging "collective pressure to cease the aggression against Gaza's civilians."

On Monday, a small protest erupted outside the pavilion opening. Rosen said authorities were called, and the protesters were removed.

"The atmosphere is supposed to be one in which every country is welcome; COP is not supposed to be a forum for antagonism," she said.

But Samet said he and his team understood the situation and were not only making the best of it but succeeding. He told The Jerusalem Post, "I cannot say we are going outside our hotel and having a celebration; that is not the situation in Israel nor for each of us. But we are getting the job done… We must stand and present what Israel is willing to do for peace and climate change, to share our knowledge and innovation."

Samet said that there is a hunger for Israeli technology at the conference in general and in the United Arab Emirates in particular. Israel brought four climate-tech companies from the country's southern region, which he said were trying to strike business deals.

The participating companies are UBQ (Kibbutz Tze'elim), Akologic (Sderot), Agil (Sha'ar Hanegev), and Emnotion (Rahat).

The world wants Israeli innovation

"A lot of companies want access to Israeli innovation, and this is the answer for the world," Samet said. He said the UAE specifically wanted Israel to attend COP28 because of its potential to be a core partner in new technologies that could help reduce emissions and solve the climate crisis.

"Israel has the spirit and capacity to offer a solution," Rosen added. "We are here with a [technological] optimism that marries very well with the Emiratis. They, too, are keen on technological advancement."

She noted that Israel is discussing becoming a partner in the Loss and Damage Climate Fund, for which $400 million has already been raised at COP28 to help support climate-vulnerable countries. But she said there is an idea that Israel's contribution could be reduced-cost technologies.

"We have to look for ways not just about doing business but contributing," she said.

And she added: "Next year, Israel will bounce back – bigger and better."